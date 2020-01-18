Ashford Hospital is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (AHT, RLJ, CLDT, SHO, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ashford Hospital ranks lowest with a ROE of -6,625.1%. Following is Rlj Lodging Trus with a ROE of 231.6%. Chatham Lodging ranks third lowest with a ROE of 376.5%.

Sunstone Hotel follows with a ROE of 446.9%, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 479.9%.

