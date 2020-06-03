MySmarTrend
Ascent Capital-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, BID, SERV, HRB, CSV)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Sotheby'S is next with a FCF per share of $6.56. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.51.

H&R Block Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.17, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.75.

