Ascent Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ASCMA, SCI, SERV, BID, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,254.0. Service Corp Int is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 246.4. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 238.8.
Sotheby'S follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 187.8, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 182.2.
