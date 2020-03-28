MySmarTrend
Ascent Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ASCMA, SCI, SERV, BID, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,254.0. Service Corp Int is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 246.4. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 238.8.

Sotheby'S follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 187.8, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 182.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carriage Service on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.17. Since that call, shares of Carriage Service have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

