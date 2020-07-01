Ascent Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ASCMA, BID, WTW, SERV, HRB)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.01. Following is Sotheby'S with a FCF per share of $6.56. Weight Watchers ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.24.
Servicemaster Gl follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.17.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for H&R Block Inc and will alert subscribers who have HRB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share ascent capital-a :bid sotheby's weight watchers servicemaster gl h&r block inc