Ascena Retail Gr is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ASNA, SSI, DXLG, SMRT, GCO)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ascena Retail Gr ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,255.7%. Stage Stores Inc is next with a ROE of -4,016.7%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,086.1%.
Stein Mart Inc follows with a ROE of -1,835.4%, and Genesco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,279.5%.
