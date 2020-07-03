Ascena Retail Gr is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (ASNA, DXLG, GES, BOOT, DSW)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ascena Retail Gr ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 123.3%. Following is Destination Xl G with a EBITDA growth of 108.1%. Guess? Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 57.7%.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.6%, and Dsw Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 31.0%.

