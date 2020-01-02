Asbury Auto Grp has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (ABG, GPI, AN, PAG, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Asbury Auto Grp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.5%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a future earnings growth of 3.5%. Autonation Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.1%.

Penske Automotiv follows with a future earnings growth of 5.2%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 6.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Asbury Auto Grp and will alert subscribers who have ABG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.