Artisan Partne-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.92%

Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.39 to a high of $28.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.97 on volume of 96,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Artisan Partne-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.40 and a high of $38.09 and are now at $29.03, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Artisan Partne-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Artisan Partne-A in search of a potential trend change.