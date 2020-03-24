Arthur J Gallagh is Among the Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (AJG, MMC, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.91. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.70. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.58.

Brown & Brown follows with a a price to sales ratio of 4.54, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 14.47.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brown & Brown on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.94. Since that call, shares of Brown & Brown have fallen 25.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.