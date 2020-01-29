MySmarTrend
Arthur J Gallagh is Among the Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (AJG, MMC, BRO, AON, EHTH)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks highest with a an RPE of $246,000. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a an RPE of $227,000. Brown & Brown ranks third highest with a an RPE of $226,000.

Aon Plc follows with a an RPE of $214,000, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $126,000.

