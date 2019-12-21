Artesian Res-A has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Water Utilities Industry (ARTNA, YORW, WTR, AWR, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Artesian Res-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 285.7%. York Water Co is next with a EPS growth of 909.1%. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,402.0%.

Amer States Wate follows with a EPS growth of 3,786.4%, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,985.0%.

