Arrowhead Pharma Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.31%

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.68 to a high of $35.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.78 on volume of 607,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arrowhead Pharma have traded between a low of $17.30 and a high of $73.72 and are now at $34.65, which is 100% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

