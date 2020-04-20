Arrowhead Pharma Rises 8.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.72 to a high of $40.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.23 on volume of 784,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arrowhead Pharma have traded between a low of $17.30 and a high of $73.72 and are now at $39.73, which is 130% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arrowhead Pharma and will alert subscribers who have ARWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.