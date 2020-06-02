Arrowhead Pharma Falls 4.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.15 to a high of $46.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.25 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Arrowhead Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.72 and a 52-week low of $12.72 and are now trading 227% above that low price at $41.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

