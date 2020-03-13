Arrowhead Pharma Falls 3.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.71 to a high of $26.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.14 on volume of 747,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Arrowhead Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.27 and a high of $73.72 and are now at $24.15, 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Arrowhead Pharma on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.73. Since that call, shares of Arrowhead Pharma have fallen 57.4%.