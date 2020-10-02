Arrow Electronic is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (ARW, SCSC, SNX, TECD, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Arrow Electronic ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.2%. Following is Scansource Inc with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

Tech Data Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%.

