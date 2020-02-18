Armour Residenti is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ARR , MFA , AGNC , TWO , NLY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Mortgage REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.65%; Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.55%; and Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.15%.

Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) follows with a gain of 0.92% and Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.87%.

