Arista Networks Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.60%

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.95 to a high of $211.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $206.35 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Arista Networks has traded in a range of $156.63 to $331.27 and is now at $202.35, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

