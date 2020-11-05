Arista Networks Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.00%

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $215.32 to a high of $222.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $218.77 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Arista Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $156.63 and a high of $289.45 and are now at $222.37, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

