Argan Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (AGX, FLR, TPC, GVA, CBI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Argan Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 102.2%. Fluor Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 55.2%. Tutor Perini Cor ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 50.7%.

Granite Constr follows with a future earnings growth of 43.6%, and Chicago Bridge & rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 40.9%.

