Ares Commercial Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.95%

Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.82 to a high of $15.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.12 on volume of 84,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ares Commercial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.75 and a high of $16.36 and are now at $15.84, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.