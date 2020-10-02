MySmarTrend
Ares Commercial is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ACRE, PMT, EARN, MITT, ABR)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:35am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ares Commercial ranks lowest with a an RPE of $104,000. Following is Pennymac Mortgag with a an RPE of $159,000. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $222,000.

Ag Mortgage Inve follows with a an RPE of $407,000, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

