Ares Commercial is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ACRE, PMT, EARN, MITT, ABR)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ares Commercial ranks lowest with a an RPE of $104,000. Following is Pennymac Mortgag with a an RPE of $159,000. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $222,000.
Ag Mortgage Inve follows with a an RPE of $407,000, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
