Archer-Daniels Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.53%

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.92 to a high of $45.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.32 on volume of 886,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Archer-Daniels on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Archer-Daniels have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor ADM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Archer-Daniels share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.20 and are now at $44.52, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.71% higher over the past week, respectively.