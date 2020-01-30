MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Archer-Daniels Rises 4.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.89 to a high of $46.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.06 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Archer-Daniels have traded between a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.20 and are now at $45.28, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Archer-Daniels and will alert subscribers who have ADM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders archer-daniels

Ticker(s): ADM

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.