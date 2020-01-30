Archer-Daniels Rises 4.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.89 to a high of $46.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.06 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Archer-Daniels have traded between a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.20 and are now at $45.28, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Archer-Daniels and will alert subscribers who have ADM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.