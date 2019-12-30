Archer-Daniels has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural Products Industry (ADM, BG, INGR, LMNR, ALCO)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Bunge Ltd is next with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $532,000.
Limoneira Co follows with a an RPE of $439,000, and Alico Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $386,000.
