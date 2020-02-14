Archer-Daniels Falls 1.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.85 to a high of $45.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.02 on volume of 675,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Archer-Daniels share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.20 and are now at $44.81, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.