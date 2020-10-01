Arch Capital Grp is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ACGL , FAF , ALL , PGR , ORI )

Below are the top five companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks first with a gain of 2.04%; First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks second with a gain of 1.18%; and Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.14%.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) follows with a gain of 1.02% and Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.76%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Allstate Corp on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $98.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Allstate Corp have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor Allstate Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.