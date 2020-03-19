Arcbest Corp has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Trucking Industry (ARCB, R, KNX, WERN, JBHT)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Arcbest Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Ryder System Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Knight Transport ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Werner Ent follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Hunt (Jb) Trans rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

