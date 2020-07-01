Arc Document Sol has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ARC, ESND, ACCO, ACU, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.48. Essendant Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.09. Acco Brands Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.28.

Acme United Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.47, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arc Document Sol and will alert subscribers who have ARC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.