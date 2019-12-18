Arc Document Sol has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ARC, ESND, ACCO, ACU, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Essendant Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.09. Acco Brands Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.34.

Acme United Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.34, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.70.

