Arc Document Sol is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ARC, TILE, KBAL, ACCO, PBI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.66. Interface Inc is next with a sales per share of $16.69. Kimball Intl -B ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.02.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a sales per share of $18.51, and Pitney Bowes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $19.77.

