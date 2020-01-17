Arc Document Sol is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ARC, ESND, ACCO, ACU, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.44. Essendant Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.09. Acco Brands Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.30.

Acme United Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.48, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steelcase Inc-A on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Steelcase Inc-A have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor Steelcase Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.