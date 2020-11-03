Aramark Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.28%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.51 to a high of $29.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.65 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Aramark share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.22 and a 52-week low of $25.49 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $27.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

