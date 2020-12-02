Aramark has the Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (ARMK , WEN , JACK , MCD , EAT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Restaurants industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK ) ranks first with a gain of 2.56%; Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.53%; and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) follows with a gain of 1.19% and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

