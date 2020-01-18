Aqua Metals Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, TISI, SRCL, CECE, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,011.9%. Following is Team Inc with a ROE of -2,294.6%. Stericycle Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -35.3%.

Ceco Environmntl follows with a ROE of 140.4%, and Abm Industries rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 759.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Abm Industries on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Abm Industries have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor Abm Industries for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.