Aqua Metals Inc has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ABM, SRCL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Team Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.94. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.39.

Abm Industries follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.84, and Stericycle Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.90.

