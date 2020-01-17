Aqua Metals Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AQMS, TISI, CECE, SRCL, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.40. Following is Team Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.01. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.41.

Stericycle Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.81, and Abm Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.82.

