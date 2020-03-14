Aqua Metals Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (AQMS, TISI, SRCL, CECE, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,011.9%. Following is Team Inc with a ROE of -2,294.6%. Stericycle Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -35.3%.

Ceco Environmntl follows with a ROE of 140.4%, and Abm Industries rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 759.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Team Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.04. Since that call, shares of Team Inc have fallen 50.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.