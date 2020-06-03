Aqua Metals Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ABM, SRCL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Team Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.80. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.19.

Abm Industries follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.61, and Stericycle Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.77.

