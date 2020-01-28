Aqua Metals Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Beta (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ECOL, CLH)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 2.6. Following is Team Inc with a a beta of 1.6. Ceco Environmntl ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

