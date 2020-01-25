Aptargroup Inc has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, BLL, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Aptargroup Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%. Following is Ball Corp with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%.

Silgan Holdings follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crown Holdings I on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Crown Holdings I have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor Crown Holdings I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.