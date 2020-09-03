Aptargroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ATR, OI, GEF, MYE, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Aptargroup Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $195,000. Owens-Illinois is next with a an RPE of $264,000. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $286,000.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a an RPE of $305,000, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $327,000.

