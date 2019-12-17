Aptargroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (ATR, BLL, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.16. Ball Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.76. Myers Inds Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.74.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.36, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.08.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crown Holdings I and will alert subscribers who have CCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.