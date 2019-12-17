Applied Optoelec Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.16%

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.18 to a high of $11.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.43 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Applied Optoelec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.04 and a 52-week low of $8.34 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $11.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

