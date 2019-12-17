MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Applied Optoelec Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.16%

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:02pm
By Amy Schwartz

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.18 to a high of $11.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.43 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Applied Optoelec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.04 and a 52-week low of $8.34 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $11.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Optoelec and will alert subscribers who have AAOI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders applied optoelec

Ticker(s): AAOI

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.