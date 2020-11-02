Applied Optoelec has the Highest Sales Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (AAOI, ANET, CMTL, EMKR, UBNT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Applied Optoelec ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,664.7%. Arista Networks is next with a sales growth of 4,578.8%. Comtech Telecomm ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,390.8%.

Emcore Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,358.4%, and Ubiquiti Network rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,984.3%.

