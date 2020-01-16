Applied Optoelec is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AAOI , VIAV , MSI , PANW , CIEN )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks first with a gain of 10.32%; Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) ranks second with a gain of 2.37%; and Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW ) follows with a gain of 1.17% and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.90%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Applied Optoelec on December 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Applied Optoelec have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Applied Optoelec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.