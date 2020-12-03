Applied Material Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.26%

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.00 to a high of $50.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.45 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.81 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $47.93, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

