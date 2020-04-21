Applied Material Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.50%

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.99 to a high of $50.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.80 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.64 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $48.54, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Material and will alert subscribers who have AMAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.