Applied Material Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.19%

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:47pm
By Amy Schwartz

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.87 to a high of $62.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.68 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Applied Material share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.07 and a 52-week low of $31.48 and are now trading 96% above that low price at $61.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% higher and 0.91% higher over the past week, respectively.

