Applied Material Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.10%

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.57 to a high of $53.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.84 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Applied Material has traded in a range of $36.64 to $69.44 and is now at $52.80, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Material and will alert subscribers who have AMAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.